18-year-old escapes Marietta hotel, leads to human trafficking bust

The Brief Jaime Hernandez-Campos, 36, is in the Cobb County Jail facing charges of rape and human trafficking after an 18-year-old woman escaped a Marietta hotel. Marietta police and the GBI rescued a 16-year-old girl who investigators say had been molested for an extended period and exploited through manipulation. Authorities believe Hernandez-Campos may be part of a larger trafficking operation and are searching for additional suspects and victims.



Jaime Hernandez-Campos faces multiple felony charges after an 18-year-old woman escaped a Marietta hotel and called 911 to report she had been raped.

Marietta police rescue teen

What we know:

Marietta police and the GBI Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit are investigating what they believe is part of a larger operation. Officers arrested Jaime Hernandez-Campos, 36, after an 18-year-old woman broke free, ran to her home and called 911 saying she was raped at a hotel off Delk Road.

While investigating the rape, detectives discovered a 16-year-old girl at the hotel who had been molested for an extended period. Hernandez-Campos is now in the Cobb County Jail charged with rape, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and aggravated sodomy.

Human trafficking investigation expands

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine if others were involved. While police believe there are additional suspects and victims, the exact number of people exploited remains unclear as the investigation is in its early stages.

Criminal evidence and exploitation

What they're saying:

"We're talking about the manipulation of a child," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy. He noted that victims are often groomed to bring in other children or face consequences, making these cases extremely difficult to investigate.

Reporting tips to authorities

What you can do:

Police say this investigation will take a significant amount of time to complete. If you have any information regarding Hernandez-Campos or others associated with him, you are asked to contact the Marietta Police Department.