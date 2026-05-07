Bank fraud: Atlanta music artist pleads guilty in check theft scheme

The Brief An Atlanta man admitted Thursday to stealing mail and using his music and social media accounts to teach others how to commit bank fraud. Shamarri Tache Brooks pleaded guilty to federal charges after investigators found more than 600 stolen checks inside his home earlier this year. The multi-year scheme involved using "Sauce Book" tutorials and "slips" to recruit people to help deposit altered checks into local bank accounts.



An Atlanta man pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud and identity theft charges Thursday after authorities discovered he used social media to promote financial crimes as a lifestyle.

Atlanta bank fraud scheme

What we know:

Shamarri Tache Brooks, 33, of Atlanta, ran a criminal business from at least January 2022 through November 2025 that relied on checks stolen from the mail. Brooks recruited people with existing bank accounts on social media to help him deposit the stolen money.

According to U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, Brooks altered the checks to list the new accountholders as the recipients. Brooks then went to ATMs around Atlanta to deposit them, often wearing a balaclava-style mask with a "No Free Sauce" logo.

Federal sentencing details

What we don't know:

While Brooks admitted to selling tutorials called the "Sauce Book" and images of stolen checks called "slips," officials have not said how many people bought these guides. A sentencing date has not been scheduled, but the court will eventually use federal guidelines to determine how long Brooks will stay in prison.

What they're saying:

"Brooks used his music and social media accounts to promote fraud as a lifestyle rather than a scourge," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Those who treat fraud like a game ​gamble with their freedom because my office will vigorously prosecute the perpetrators of financial crimes that undermine our postal and financial systems, erode trust, and disrupt the lives of everyday people."



"For those who think they can take the easy road to financial gains by stealing money people have worked hard for, the FBI will hold you accountable for the pain and losses you cause," said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham.



"The FDIC Office of Inspector General is pleased to join our law enforcement partners in this impactful prosecution," said Special Agent in Charge Kyle A. Myles, of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC OIG), Atlanta Region. "This investigation reflects the FDIC OIG’s unwavering commitment to investigate all allegations of fraud that threaten to undermine the integrity of our Nation’s financial system."



"The brazenness of the defendant is almost unfathomable," said Robert Donovan, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office. "He openly recruited participants in his criminal enterprise on social media while teaching others how to victimize members of the public by selling financial fraud tutorials. We are grateful to our federal partners for their teamwork in the investigation and the successful prosecution of this defendant."



"Today’s guilty plea serves as a clear reminder that individuals who believe they can conceal their fraud schemes behind encrypted messaging services are mistaken," said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Ulrich of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. "Our special agents, in collaboration with our federal and local law enforcement partners, remain unwavering in their commitment to protect the sanctity of the U.S. Mail and maintain the public’s trust."

Steps to prevent fraud

What you can do:

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service suggest picking up mail promptly and using security envelopes. If you are going away, you should submit a "Hold Mail" request or sign up for "Informed Delivery" on the postal service website.

The agencies also recommend using letter slots inside the post office instead of blue outdoor boxes. If you use checks, you should talk to your bank about "positive pay" and report any missing mail or fraud to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.