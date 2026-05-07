Barrow County sheriff captures 'dangerous' man wanted on multiple charges
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Barrow County Sheriff's Office caught Brandon Alexander Wells after a search for the man wanted for several violent crimes.
The backstory:
Deputies arrested Brandon Alexander Wells after he was spotted in the area of Highway 211 Northeast and Dooley Town Road. Wells was wanted for rape, child molestation, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding his arrest have not been released.
No word on when his next court appearance will be or if he has retained legal representation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official "Wanted" poster and suspect description released by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. This story has been updated since it was originally published.