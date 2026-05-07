Barrow County sheriff captures 'dangerous' man wanted on multiple charges

article

The Brief Brandon Alexander Wells is in custody after a search involving the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. Authorities captured Wells, who was wanted for rape and child molestation, following a sighting near Highway 211 Northeast.



The Barrow County Sheriff's Office caught Brandon Alexander Wells after a search for the man wanted for several violent crimes.

The backstory:

Deputies arrested Brandon Alexander Wells after he was spotted in the area of Highway 211 Northeast and Dooley Town Road. Wells was wanted for rape, child molestation, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding his arrest have not been released.

No word on when his next court appearance will be or if he has retained legal representation.