Expand / Collapse search

Barrow County sheriff captures 'dangerous' man wanted on multiple charges

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  May 7, 2026 8:21pm EDT
Barrow County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Brandon Alexander Wells (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Brandon Alexander Wells is in custody after a search involving the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
    • Authorities captured Wells, who was wanted for rape and child molestation, following a sighting near Highway 211 Northeast.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Barrow County Sheriff's Office caught Brandon Alexander Wells after a search for the man wanted for several violent crimes.

The backstory:

Deputies arrested Brandon Alexander Wells after he was spotted in the area of Highway 211 Northeast and Dooley Town Road. Wells was wanted for rape, child molestation, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding his arrest have not been released.

No word on when his next court appearance will be or if he has retained legal representation. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official "Wanted" poster and suspect description released by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. This story has been updated since it was originally published.

Barrow CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety