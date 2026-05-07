Russell and Shirley Dermond: 12 years since gruesome Georgia killings

article

The Brief Investigators are still searching for the person who killed Russell and Shirley Dermond in their Lake Oconee home 12 years ago. New DNA evidence found on clothing and items at the scene two years ago did not belong to the couple, but no suspects have been named. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the gruesome 2014 double murder.



The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to help solve the 12-year-old mystery of who killed a Putnam County couple.

Putnam County murder investigation

What we know:

Russell Dermond was found dead in his carport in the Great Waters subdivision in May 2014 with his head removed from his body.

A fisherman found Shirley Dermond’s body 10 days later in Lake Oconee, where she had been weighed down with concrete blocks.

A look at the Dermond's home on Lake Oconee in May 2014. (FOX 5)

Two years ago, labs in Texas and Utah found DNA on items and clothing from the scene that did not belong to the couple.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the labs needed to do more testing on that evidence to move the case forward.

Unsolved Lake Oconee crimes

What we don't know:

Investigators still do not have a clear motive or any named suspects in the killings of the couple, who reportedly had no known enemies.

It remains unclear whose DNA was found on the clothing and items recovered from the crime scenes.

The body of Shirley Dermond was found weighed down in Lake Oconee on May 16, 2014. (FOX 5)

Russell Dermond's head has never been found.

Help solve the case

What you can do:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at (706) 485-8557.