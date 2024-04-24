Decade-old Dermond murder mystery: New DNA evidence may lead to killer

Investigators in Putnam County have found new DNA evidence in the grisly killings of Shirley and Russell Dermond. The Lake Oconee couple was murdered 10 years ago. The county sheriff hopes the new evidence could take his team a step closer to finding the couple’s killer or killers.

Sheriff Howard Sills says he sent clothing from the crime scenes to labs in Texas and Utah. He says those labs found DNA on those items that did not belong to the couple.

The murder investigation has been vexing. The clues pointing to a killer have been few and far between. "It’s been a very difficult case, most difficult case of my career," Sills said.

Russell and Shirley Dermond (Family photos)

Who killed Shirley and Russell Dermond is still a mystery. "Whoever did this committed two very brutal crimes," Sills said. "One was a certain element of depravity."

The murders were especially gruesome. Back in May 2014, Russell Dermond was found dead in his carport at his home in the Greater Waters subdivision of Lake Oconee. His head was severed from his body. His wife Shirley was located 10 days later. Someone tossed her body into the lake miles away. Concrete blocks weighed her down. Ten years later, investigators have few leads on who committed the grisly crimes. "They’re still out there and they’re more likely going to do something again if they haven’t already," Sills said.

On Tuesday, Sills got news of a possible break. Crime labs tested clothing from the scenes. Sills says the labs found new DNA evidence that does not belong to the victims. "It’s not Shirley or Russell Dermond and that it’s, hopefully, the DNA of the perpetrator or perpetrators of this crime," Sills said.

Sills says investigators are looking into whether the killer or killers left behind evidence without knowing it, what Sills called touch DNA. "That’s the DNA that you leave behind when you touch something."

Sills says the couple had no known enemies. So far, no suspects and no clear motive have been established. Sills says the labs need to do more testing.