New evidence surfaces in Lake Oconee beheading

New evidence might reinvigorate the investigation into a chilling murder mystery that still haunts a Lake Oconee community eight years later.

Russell and Shirley Dermond were last seen alive on May 1, 2014, while running errands.

What played out over the next month would leave more questions than answers in their usually sleepy neighborhood.

Who killed Russell and Shirley Dermond?

Russell and Shirley Dermond were supposed to attend a Kentucky Derby Party on May 3, 2014, at a neighbor’s home. They never showed up. Three days passed with no excuse, no apology, and no signs of activity at the Dermond home.

It was on May 6, 2014, that the same neighbor walked up to the Dermond’s front door, found it unlocked, walked in to investigate, and made a gruesome discovery inside the garage. The headless body of 88-year-old Russell Dermond was on the floor surrounded by towels. The neighbor quickly called 911.

Investigators arrived and began to comb over the scene. There was no evidence of a struggle or forced entry and the couple’s home left little clues as to what happened. They also were not sure if the killers somehow got in through the gate or found their way to the home by boat.

Investigators said they believe the towels were put down around the decapitated body to keep the blood from seeping out under the garage door. It was also believed the head was not taken as a trophy. Forensic investigators said they found evidence as gunshot residue on his collar leading them to believe the head was taken to conceal ballistic evidence.

Meanwhile, his 87-year-old wife, Shirley Dermond, was nowhere to be found. Deputies believed she might have been abducted and were extremely concerned for her safety. It was 10 days before her fate was known. Her body was found by fishermen on Lake Oconee, weighed down with two 30-pound concrete blocks tied to her. Investigators said a professional would know that would not work. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt-force trauma having been hit two or three times.

Investigators believe they were searching for multiple suspects and the motive was robbery, but nothing appears to have been taken. Deputies followed hundreds of leads and possible motives, but they didn’t lead anywhere conclusive. In the years since, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office would re-interview several times hoping something new would emerge.

New evidence in Lake Oconee beheading mystery

As the year progressed, the trail leading to those responsible grew cold. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said it’s a case he still thinks about every day, now eight years later. That’s why he hopes new evidence can breathe new life into the investigation.

Sheriff Sills said his office received new data, some of it cell phone data. He has reached out to the FBI to help comb through that evidence. He hopes their analysis can open the door to those responsible and finally solve these gruesome murders.

Sills issued a statement saying investigators are using new technology to analyze phones:

"Just last week I received some data, primarily cell phone data, that we have been waiting on for some time. That data was downloaded into a program the FBI has and they are assisting us in analyzing the data now.

"The technology we are using was not in existence back in 2014. I don’t want to create an impression that I have acquired some silver bullet, but this is yet another tool we are using trying to find out who perpetrated these heinous crimes.

"What we need more than anything is for someone to call us and tell us who is responsible for this savagery."

Who were Russell and Shirley Dermond?

Russell Joseph Dermond, a WWII Navy veteran, married Shirley Wilcox on Dec. 15, 1950. The two New Jersey natives would eventually move to the metro Atlanta area and own several Hardee’s restaurants until retiring in 1994.

The Dermonds would move to the Great Waters Reynolds subdivision, a gated community located about twelve miles northeast of Eatonton and some 70 miles southwest of Atlanta.

According to their obituaries, Russell loved golf, reading, walking, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends while Shirley loved crossword puzzles, gardening and playing bridge. Both were active members of the Oconee Community Church.

The couple were married for 68 years and had four children and nine grandchildren.

Ruling out the Dermond family

Each of the Dermond’s surviving children were interviewed by deputies about the case. Each also voluntarily took polygraph tests and passed. They hope deputies are able to find their parents' killers.

The Dermond’s eldest son, Mark, was killed while attempting to purchase crack cocaine in Atlanta. Investigators do not believe the two incidents are connected.