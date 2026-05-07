This is why Douglas County voted to shut down its local museum

The Brief Douglas County commissioners voted to shut down the Douglas County Museum of History and Art following reports of major bookkeeping issues and IRS filing failures. The museum was not registered as a non-profit organization despite operating out of a government-owned building in Douglasville without charge for 20 years. A new board has 90 days to reorganize the museum under a new legal name and fix financial records to avoid the county being held liable for irregularities.



The Douglas County Museum of History and Art is weeks away from closing its doors as local leaders demand a total overhaul of its leadership and finances.

Douglas County museum investigation

What we know:

Douglas County Commissioner Whitney Kenner Jones discovered several irregularities regarding how the museum was managed by the Old Courthouse Inc. board. The organization failed to disclose salaries to the IRS and never claimed the value of the government building they occupied for free for two decades. Additionally, the museum admitted it was not officially registered as a non-profit organization.

The Board of Commissioners voted to give the museum 90 days to get its books in order and establish a new entity called Douglas County Museum Inc.. Board Chair Chris Usry-Arnold, who took over in January, said the museum is trying to show a "new attitude" to get things right after previous leaders died or left the staff confused about procedures.

Missing financial records

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how much money was taken in salaries that were reported as "zero" on official documents. While a 90-day deadline was set, officials said they do not know how fast the Secretary of State will approve the new legal entity or if the new board members have been fully vetted.

Board of Commissioners vote

The other side:

Commissioner Kenner Jones voted against the 90-day extension, arguing that the county would not have given such an option to any other group. She expressed concern that the county has no control over the timeline for the new board to become a legal entity. However, Commissioner Mark Alcarez supported the change, stating that while he wants the museum to stay, the county could be held liable if they continued working with the previous board.