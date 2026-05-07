Newton County meth discovery: How a junk car held a $20K secret
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after staff at a used auto parts lot found a large stash of methamphetamine Tuesday.
What we know:
Deputies went to McDonough Used Auto Parts around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after employees found suspected drugs. Investigators found the methamphetamine hidden inside two doors of a junk vehicle located on the property.
The total value of the drugs is estimated to be between $15,000 and $20,000, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Ezell Brown thanked the business staff for reporting the discovery quickly.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said who owned the vehicle or how long it had been on the lot. No arrests have been announced as the investigation remains active.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. You can also follow the office on Facebook, X, and Instagram for updates.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a news release from Caitlin Jett, the communications manager for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.