Newton County meth discovery: How a junk car held a $20K secret

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The Brief Newton County deputies found between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a junk car Tuesday. The drugs were discovered inside two vehicle doors at the McDonough Used Auto Parts lot during the afternoon. The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about how the drugs got there to come forward.



The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after staff at a used auto parts lot found a large stash of methamphetamine Tuesday.

What we know:

Deputies went to McDonough Used Auto Parts around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after employees found suspected drugs. Investigators found the methamphetamine hidden inside two doors of a junk vehicle located on the property.

The total value of the drugs is estimated to be between $15,000 and $20,000, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Ezell Brown thanked the business staff for reporting the discovery quickly.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said who owned the vehicle or how long it had been on the lot. No arrests have been announced as the investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. You can also follow the office on Facebook, X, and Instagram for updates.