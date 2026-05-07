Marcye Scott: Daughter of David Scott runs for his Georgia seat

The Brief Marcye Scott, daughter of the late U.S. Rep. David Scott, announced her candidacy to fill the remaining term of her father’s 13th Congressional District seat. Scott aims to finish her father's work, specifically focusing on securing federal grants he requested for the Georgia district to ensure the state does not lose those funds. A user experience professional, Scott believes her background in problem-solving and technology prepares her for the political dialogue and challenges in Washington.



Marcye Scott is seeking to follow in her father's footsteps by running in a special election to represent Georgia's 13th Congressional District.

Georgia 13th District election

What we know:

Marcye Scott has officially entered the race to serve the unexpired term of her father, David Scott, who held the seat for more than 20 years. She intended to run after his retirement, but his death during a reelection bid moved up her timeline.

Scott says her career in "UX" or user experience is focused on solving project and people problems, which she believes translates directly to political work. Her primary goal is to ensure federal grants her father secured are fully implemented for the district.

Remaining election details

What we don't know:

The source material does not list the specific date of the special election to fill the unexpired term. It is also currently unclear which other candidates have qualified to run against Scott for the seat.

Finishing father's business

What they're saying:

"I just don't see anything else for me to do but to fulfill that," Marcye Scott said regarding her father's legacy. "And I say that I'm just finishing business. You know, it's not just filling the seat, it's finishing his business." Scott emphasized that her work on federal grants would benefit more than just a single party. "That doesn't just help Democrats or Republicans, it helps Georgia," she said.

Congressional seat legacy

The backstory:

David Scott was the face of the 13th District for over two decades. He was in the middle of a reelection campaign at the time of his death. Marcye Scott had spent years following his career and learning his communication style and his approach to helping constituents before deciding to run for the seat herself.