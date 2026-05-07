Jackson County community rallies for boy after therapy pig is killed
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Jackson County deputies arrested three people this week in connection with the shooting death of Bootsy, a therapy pig belonging to a 12-year-old boy.
Jackson County animal cruelty arrest
What we know:
Deputies in Jackson County arrested three people and charged them with felony aggravated cruelty to animals. The arrests follow the shooting death of Bootsy, a 400-pound pig that belonged to Garrett Cox, 12.
Mai Vang-Moua, Kee Moua and Maysy Moua. Credit: Jackson County Sheriff's Office
The pig got loose last week, and the Cox family says someone shot the animal. Garrett, who struggles with ADHD, used Bootsy as a therapy animal and friend. His parents, Karrie and Matt Cox, said the arrests were swift, and they are now focused on the conviction phase of the legal process.
Animal cruelty legal process
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the names or photos of the three people currently in the Jackson County jail. It is also unclear exactly where the shooting occurred or what type of weapon was used to kill the animal.
National community support
Why you should care:
The story has reached people across the country who have offered to donate money or a new pig to help Garrett. His parents said the experience has been humbling and they hope the support helps their son heal.
What's next:
The family hopes that by August, Garrett will be ready to join the Future Farmers of America and raise a new pig.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Tara Jabour, who spoke with Garrett Cox and his parents, Karrie and Matt Cox, and reviewed information provided by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting was also used.