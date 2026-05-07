Jackson County community rallies for boy after therapy pig is killed

The Brief Jackson County deputies arrested three people after a young boy's therapy pig, Bootsy, was shot and killed after getting loose. The 400-pound pig helped 12-year-old Garrett Cox manage ADHD, and the local community is now rallying to help the family. Three suspects now face felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals as the family seeks justice for the pet they say was treated disrespectfully.



Jackson County deputies arrested three people this week in connection with the shooting death of Bootsy, a therapy pig belonging to a 12-year-old boy.

Jackson County animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

Deputies in Jackson County arrested three people and charged them with felony aggravated cruelty to animals. The arrests follow the shooting death of Bootsy, a 400-pound pig that belonged to Garrett Cox, 12.

Mai Vang-Moua, Kee Moua and Maysy Moua. Credit: Jackson County Sheriff's Office

The pig got loose last week, and the Cox family says someone shot the animal. Garrett, who struggles with ADHD, used Bootsy as a therapy animal and friend. His parents, Karrie and Matt Cox, said the arrests were swift, and they are now focused on the conviction phase of the legal process.

Animal cruelty legal process

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names or photos of the three people currently in the Jackson County jail. It is also unclear exactly where the shooting occurred or what type of weapon was used to kill the animal.

National community support

Why you should care:

The story has reached people across the country who have offered to donate money or a new pig to help Garrett. His parents said the experience has been humbling and they hope the support helps their son heal.

What's next:

The family hopes that by August, Garrett will be ready to join the Future Farmers of America and raise a new pig.