3 arrested in death of therapy pig Bootsy in Jackson County

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The Brief Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a therapy pig named Bootsy in Jackson County. Investigators said Bootsy, a 400-pound pig owned by a 12-year-old FFA student, was shot and killed after escaping her pen. The pig’s family said Bootsy helped the boy build confidence while coping with ADHD that displays as autism.



Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a therapy pig named Bootsy in Jackson County.

Authorities identified the suspects as 54-year-old Mai Vang-Moua, 59-year-old Maysy Moua and 33-year-old Kee Mouz. They were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

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All three were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony. No bond was listed in Jackson County Jail records.

What we know:

The arrests come after the death of Bootsy, a 400-pound pig owned by 12-year-old Garrett Cox.

Garrett’s family said they brought Bootsy home about a year ago to help the boy, who has ADHD that displays as level 1 autism.

According to the family, Garrett struggled at school before finding confidence through the Future Farmers of America program and training Bootsy for competitions.

The pair became inseparable as Garrett spent his days feeding, bathing and running with the pig on the family’s property.

"As Bootsy grew, love grew," Garrett’s mother, Kerrie Cox, said, adding that the shy boy’s confidence went "through the roof" because of the relationship.

The family said Bootsy escaped her pen last week. Garrett’s father, Matt Cox, said he went outside to put the pig away for the night and realized she was missing.

A short time later, he heard a nearby gunshot and later found Bootsy dead.

"Of course, he started crying... it’s been very up and down since," Matt Cox said about his son’s reaction.

What's next:

At this time, it is unknown when the trio will appear in court and possibly be released from jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.