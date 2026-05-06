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3 arrested in death of therapy pig Bootsy in Jackson County

By
Published  May 6, 2026 9:15am EDT
Jackson County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Mai Vang-Moua, Kee Moua and Maysy Moua. Credit: Jackson County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a therapy pig named Bootsy in Jackson County.
    • Investigators said Bootsy, a 400-pound pig owned by a 12-year-old FFA student, was shot and killed after escaping her pen.
    • The pig’s family said Bootsy helped the boy build confidence while coping with ADHD that displays as autism.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a therapy pig named Bootsy in Jackson County.

Authorities identified the suspects as 54-year-old Mai Vang-Moua, 59-year-old Maysy Moua and 33-year-old Kee Mouz. They were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jackson boy loses therapy pig in neighborhood shooting

All three were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony. No bond was listed in Jackson County Jail records.

What we know:

The arrests come after the death of Bootsy, a 400-pound pig owned by 12-year-old Garrett Cox.

Garrett’s family said they brought Bootsy home about a year ago to help the boy, who has ADHD that displays as level 1 autism.

According to the family, Garrett struggled at school before finding confidence through the Future Farmers of America program and training Bootsy for competitions.

The pair became inseparable as Garrett spent his days feeding, bathing and running with the pig on the family’s property.

"As Bootsy grew, love grew," Garrett’s mother, Kerrie Cox, said, adding that the shy boy’s confidence went "through the roof" because of the relationship.

The family said Bootsy escaped her pen last week. Garrett’s father, Matt Cox, said he went outside to put the pig away for the night and realized she was missing.

A short time later, he heard a nearby gunshot and later found Bootsy dead.

"Of course, he started crying... it’s been very up and down since," Matt Cox said about his son’s reaction.

Jackson family seeks justice after boy's pig killed

Jackson family seeks justice after boy's pig killed

For 12-year-old Garrett Cox, a best friend wasn't a typical household pet. While many find companionship in cats or dogs, Cox found his connection with a 400-pound pig named Bootsy.

What's next:

At this time, it is unknown when the trio will appear in court and possibly be released from jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.

The Source

  • New information for this story came from Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Other information came from previous original reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

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