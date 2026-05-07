Atlanta fire standoff: Mayor to sign historic union agreement

The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens indicated Monday he will sign a historic collective bargaining agreement with city firefighters, potentially ending a yearlong standoff. Firefighters elected Capt. Alvin Rashad as the new president of Local 134 on Wednesday, a leadership change that cleared the way for negotiations to resume. Union leaders told the Atlanta City Council budget committee that pay raises and cancer screenings are top priorities as city pay lags behind departments in Charlotte.



Atlanta firefighters may soon see a resolution to a nearly yearlong standoff with the city after a leadership change within their union.

Atlanta firefighter contract negotiations

What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter to firefighters Monday stating he intends to sign a historic collective bargaining agreement. The move follows the election of Capt. Alvin Rashad as the new president of the Atlanta Professional Firefighters Local 134 on Wednesday. Rashad, a resident of District 12, replaced Nate Bailey, who now serves as the state union president.

Union leaders met with the City Council's Budget Committee to highlight significant pay gaps. Bailey noted that Atlanta sergeants earn $76,000 compared to $92,000 in Charlotte, while Atlanta captains start at $86,000 compared to $106,000 in Charlotte. Beyond pay, the union is pushing for annual physicals and cancer testing, noting that many members are struggling with the disease.

Future of the fire union agreement

What we don't know:

The city has not yet provided a specific date for when the collective bargaining agreement will be officially signed. It is also unclear how soon the proposed pay raises or healthcare benefits would take effect for the men and women at local stations once the deal is finalized.

Firefighter pay and health

By the numbers:

The union provided specific data comparing Atlanta's current pay scale to other departments to illustrate why they feel they are falling behind.

76,000 : Current salary in dollars for an Atlanta fire sergeant.

92,000 : Salary in dollars for a fire sergeant in Charlotte.

20,000 : The number of calls handled by a single engine, which union leaders say prevents crews from eating or sleeping.

106,000: Starting salary in dollars for a captain in Charlotte, which is $20,000 more than the Atlanta starting rate.