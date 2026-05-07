East Coweta High teacher on leave after classroom indecent exposure charge
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An East Coweta High School teacher faces a criminal charge after students reported he exposed himself in a classroom on Tuesday.
Coweta County teacher investigation
What we know:
Principal Steve Allen notified parents by email that teacher Lewis McCarty was charged with indecent exposure this week. The incident allegedly happened during a health and P.E. class on Tuesday, leading students to report their concerns to the school administration.
McCarty, who has worked as an athletic trainer and teacher at the school for one year, was placed on administrative leave immediately. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims and charged McCarty on Wednesday after he allegedly exposed his genitalia to students in a classroom.
Status of Lewis McCarty
What we don't know:
While the sheriff's office confirmed the charge against McCarty, it is not yet known when he will be taken into custody or if he plans to turn himself in. Because he has not been arrested yet, authorities have not released a mugshot.
School safety response
What they're saying:
Principal Allen told parents in his letter that the safety and well-being of students remain the school’s utmost priority. The sheriff's office has not provided a specific timeline for when they expect to have McCarty in custody.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 5 News reporter Doug Evans from an email sent to parents by East Coweta High School Principal Steve Allen, as well as reporting from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.