East Coweta High teacher on leave after classroom indecent exposure charge

The Brief An East Coweta High School teacher faces an indecent exposure charge after students in a health and P.E. class reported a concern to school leaders on Tuesday. Lewis McCarty, who has worked as a teacher and athletic trainer for one year, was placed on administrative leave while the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office investigates the classroom incident. Authorities charged McCarty on Wednesday for allegedly exposing himself to students, though he is not yet in custody and no booking photo has been released.



An East Coweta High School teacher faces a criminal charge after students reported he exposed himself in a classroom on Tuesday.

Coweta County teacher investigation

What we know:

Principal Steve Allen notified parents by email that teacher Lewis McCarty was charged with indecent exposure this week. The incident allegedly happened during a health and P.E. class on Tuesday, leading students to report their concerns to the school administration.

McCarty, who has worked as an athletic trainer and teacher at the school for one year, was placed on administrative leave immediately. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims and charged McCarty on Wednesday after he allegedly exposed his genitalia to students in a classroom.

Status of Lewis McCarty

What we don't know:

While the sheriff's office confirmed the charge against McCarty, it is not yet known when he will be taken into custody or if he plans to turn himself in. Because he has not been arrested yet, authorities have not released a mugshot.

School safety response

What they're saying:

Principal Allen told parents in his letter that the safety and well-being of students remain the school’s utmost priority. The sheriff's office has not provided a specific timeline for when they expect to have McCarty in custody.