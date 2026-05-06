Mayor Dickens to sign firefighters union agreement

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The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens plans to sign the firefighters union collective bargaining agreement on May 11 after more than a year of delays. The agreement was unanimously approved by Atlanta City Council in April 2025 but was never signed by the mayor. The firefighters union sued the city in March, alleging breach of contract tied to disagreements over pay cycles.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to sign the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the firefighters union after a delay that lasted more than a year, according to Atlanta Civic Circle.

What we know:

The agreement was unanimously approved by Atlanta City Council in April 2025, but Dickens did not sign it at the time. The mayor previously said the delay stemmed from what he described as a flawed election for the union’s president.

The union, however, said the disagreement centered on a dispute over a 14-day pay cycle versus a monthly pay schedule.

The union sued the city in March for breach of contract.

What they're saying:

According to a May 4 letter obtained by the Atlanta Civic Circle publication, Dickens said he plans to sign the agreement on Monday, May 11, ahead of an event marking the one-year anniversary of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

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