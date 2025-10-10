Atlanta council weighs plan to add firefighters to every truck

The Brief Councilmember Michael Julian Bond introduced legislation requiring four firefighters per engine or truck to meet national safety standards. Union president Nate Bailey says more firefighters improve efficiency and safety, especially with some trucks currently out of service. Atlanta Fire Rescue says the four-person guideline isn’t mandatory and notes less than one percent of its calls involve fires.



Atlanta’s City Council will take up new legislation Monday that could put more firefighters on engines and ladder trucks across the city.

What we know:

Councilmember Michael Julian Bond introduced the proposal this week, calling for four firefighters to be assigned to every truck and engine. That matches the national standard set by the International Association of Firefighters, though many Atlanta units currently run with only three.

"We want four firefighters on the truck so when the truck does arrive they can split into two teams," said Nate Bailey, president of the Atlanta Professional Firefighters Union. "They can do a search twice as fast or they can do totally separate tasks, which makes us more efficient. It makes us faster on the fire ground and it protects firefighters as well."

Bailey said the issue is especially urgent with some trucks currently out of service in the city. "If we can’t fix the apparatus problem today, let’s put as many people on the trucks that remain so that when they do arrive on the scene they can operate faster, more efficiently, and give our citizens the best chance of survival," he said.

Bond said the goal is to bring Atlanta closer to the national standard while maintaining safety. "Most regional departments are operating three firefighters to a truck, but that’s not the national standard," he said. "People are safe when there is a response, but we want to be at the optimal level. We want the best."

What they're saying:

In a statement, Atlanta Fire Rescue said that while the National Fire Protection Association recommends four firefighters per truck, the guideline is not a mandate.

They wrote:

"The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD) remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of everyone in our city through effective and timely emergency response. AFRD is strong, well-resourced, and nationally recognized for operational excellence—maintaining accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and a top ISO Class 1 rating for more than two decades.

"Significant investments by Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council—nearly $20 million for apparatus upgrades in 2023 and a proposed $22 million budget increase with approximately 80 new positions for FY 2026—demonstrate their shared commitment to public safety. Major renovations, rebuilds, and kitchen remodels have been completed or are underway at Stations 5, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 26, 30, 34, and 36. The Public Safety Training Center (PSTC) opened in May 2025, and both the rebuilding of Station 26 and ribbon-cutting for Station 22-mark major infrastructure milestones. The city also recently broke ground on Station 25, a new 12,500 sq. ft., two-story station with three truck bays, as well as on Station 30, which will be completed in 2026.

"Over the past several years, AFRD has implemented multiple rounds of salary adjustments to improve retention, recruitment, and internal equity. Since 2022, starting pay for key fire positions has increased by 15 to 37 percent. A 2024 classification and compensation realignment approved additional 7 to 15 percent pay scale increases effective January 1, 2025, with guaranteed minimum raises of 2 percent for all fire personnel. These actions reflect AFRD’s commitment to equitable, competitive pay and sustainable investment in its workforce.

"While the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends four firefighters per engine or truck company, this is not a mandate—and allows flexibility based on the demographics and operational needs of the community being served. In Atlanta, fire-related calls make up less than one percent of total call volume. Due to the city’s density, strategic station placement, and continuous multi-unit response coverage, no community or neighborhood is ever without protection or service from AFRD.

"The City of Atlanta, AFRD leadership, and our dedicated firefighters remain united in strengthening the department, advancing safety, and ensuring every resident and visitor receives the highest level of emergency response."

Nate Bailey also release a statement after our initial report:

"Atlanta Fire Chief Rod Smith claimed that because fires make up "only 1% of our calls," our city doesn’t need four firefighters on every apparatus. That statement reveals a dangerous misunderstanding of what public safety truly means.

"Yes, fires account for a small percentage of our total call volume — but that 1% is where lives are on the line. It’s when families are trapped, when children can’t breathe, and when firefighters risk everything to bring them home. That 1% determines whether a mother survives, whether a home stands, and whether a firefighter goes home at the end of his or her shift.

"Not to mention The Fire Chief has failed to send the purchase orders for apparatus in this year’s budget. Atlanta Fire is down multiple apparatus today and many of those that remain only have three personnel. This is a recipe for disaster.

"We don’t build a fire department around the 99% of calls that are routine. We build it for the 1% when everything goes wrong.

"That’s why national safety standards, OSHA’s "2-in/2-out" rule, and nearly every major fire department in America require four-person crews. Because when seconds count and conditions turn deadly, three isn’t enough.

"Firefighters don’t train for mediocrity. We train for catastrophe — so that when your worst day comes, we’re ready.

"The Chief’s remarks minimize the risks his own firefighters face and the dangers our citizens endure when crews arrive short-staffed.

"Atlanta is a world-class city and deserves world-class fire protection.

"Our message to the Mayor and City Council is simple: Don’t let your Fire Department be built around the routine calls — build it around survival.

"Four firefighters aren’t a luxury. They’re a life-saving necessity."

What's next:

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee will discuss the proposal Monday before it moves to a full council vote.