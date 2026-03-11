Atlanta firefighters threaten lawsuit: Mayor Dickens refuses to sign historic union contract

The Brief The Atlanta Firefighters Union President says he is baffled as to why Mayor Andre Dickens will not sign the historic, first-ever Collective Bargaining Agreement. The union says the agreement was ratified 11 months ago, and if the mayor does not sign it by Friday, the union will file a lawsuit. A spokesperson for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the mayor is concerned about Nate Bailey's leadership as president of the International Association of Firefighters.



The Atlanta Firefighters Union is threatening a lawsuit if Mayor Andre Dickens does not sign their historic, first-ever collective bargaining agreement by Friday.

While the union remains baffled by the 11-month delay, the Mayor’s office cited concerns over the legitimacy of Union President Nate Bailey’s leadership. City officials claim Bailey’s recent election was illegal and have called for a new vote in May before proceeding.

The backstory:

The collective bargaining agreement is the first in the history of the city. It was ratified in April of last year. Atlanta City Council passed the measure unanimously.

The mayor's office says public safety and particularly firefighters have always been a top priority in both of Mayor Andre Dickens’ terms.

What the mayor is taking issue with is the leadership of Union President Nate Bailey.

"I must defend our mayor here about the collective bargaining. As a council member, he championed it, and he called it to a vote at the meeting," Bailey said as Dickens stood next to him back last year.

What a difference a year makes. That video was during happier times when the union endorsed Dickens for his second term. A wedge has clearly been created between the union and the Dickens administration over the historic, first-ever collective bargaining agreement ratified last March. The mayor acknowledged then that negotiations were contentious.

"Any type of negotiation is tough. We are talking about a lot of intricate details. This has not ever been done before in the city of Atlanta," the mayor declared.

What they're saying:

The union president now claims the city has reneged on the historic agreement.

"The city of Atlanta followed that agreement for several months, but when firefighters exercised their rights under the contract to address workplace issues, the fire chief suddenly claimed the agreement was not valid. Honoring agreements is fundamental to trust in any workplace, especially for firefighters.

The first responders have found an ally in newly elected District 2 Councilwoman Kelsea Bond.

"They are the only public-sector workers in Georgia that can bargain a contract, and so it's essential that we allowed them to fight for fair wages, and better workplace conditions," Council member Bond explained.

The agreement includes a change to biweekly pay periods, as opposed to the monthly pay periods now. The union leader also points out," Atlanta’s firefighters work some of the longest hours in the country and currently have the lowest top pay among major fire departments."

It ranks 15th behind cities such as Charlotte, Memphis, and Jacksonville.

"The city agreed on this contract initially. It's our duty to abide by it and follow through on it," Ms. Bond said.

The mayor’s office says union members told Mayor Dickens’ office their trust in Nate Bailey eroded following the November 2025 election. That election will be redone in May. The mayor's office tells FOX 5 Atlanta:

"As previously stated, Mayor Dickens remains very optimistic about the CBA and has taken no actions in conflict with the partnership outlined or City Council’s Resolution. Further, it would not be prudent to sign CBA right now with Nate Bailey’s leadership being called into question by the National IAFF and members of Local 134."