Who is Dr. Alexandra Estrella? Gwinnett County Schools names superintendent finalist, officials say

The Brief Dr. Alexandra Estrella is the sole finalist for the Gwinnett County Public Schools superintendent position. Estrella currently serves as the superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut. The selection follows a national search involving thousands of students, families, and staff members.



The Gwinnett County Board of Education announced Wednesday that Dr. Alexandra Estrella has been selected as the sole finalist to serve as the next superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Following a nationwide search conducted alongside the Alma Advisory Group, the board reached a clear alignment on Estrella, citing her 26 years of experience in education and her history of leading complex school systems.

What we know:

Dr. Alexandra Estrella is a veteran educator who currently leads Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut. Her career began as a science teacher in Washington Heights, New York, and eventually led to her becoming a superintendent in East Harlem. During her tenure in New York City, she founded the Esperanza Preparatory Academy, a dual-language school focused on college preparation.

The selection process was informed by "thousands" of community members, including students and educators, who participated in surveys and listening sessions to define the qualities needed for the district's next leader.

What they're saying:

Board Chair Dr. Tarece Johnson Morgan described the finalist as a "brilliant educator" who understands how to lead with clarity.

"Her intellect, integrity, courage, and commitment to students position her to help lead Gwinnett County Public Schools forward so every child is seen, supported, and empowered to thrive," Morgan said.

In a statement following the announcement, Estrella said she is honored to be considered for the role and emphasized the importance of professional development.

"I strongly believe that when we focus on developing our people, including our educators, leaders, and staff, we create the conditions needed to effectively support every student," Estrella said.

Former United States Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona also weighed in on the selection, stating that Estrella is "exceptionally qualified" to mobilize the organization toward higher achievement.

What's next:

The Board of Education will now move forward with the final steps of the transition. Interim Superintendent Dr. Al Taylor, who has been leading the district during the search, expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth handoff.

"As we welcome our new superintendent, I am committed to supporting a smooth transition and am confident that the strong momentum across Team GCPS will continue," Taylor said.