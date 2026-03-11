Dobbins Air Reserve Base training: What to know about loud sirens in Cobb County

article

The Brief Dobbins Air Reserve Base is conducting routine training exercises throughout the remainder of the week. Nearby residents may hear loud sirens or "Giant Voice" notifications during the simulated drills. Official alerts will be issued through emergency management partners if a real-world incident occurs.



A routine training exercise at Dobbins Air Reserve Base this week may result in increased noise for neighboring communities in Cobb County.

Officials are advising the public that any sirens or "Giant Voice" notifications heard through the end of the week are part of a controlled simulation and do not indicate an emergency.

What we know:

Personnel at the base are currently engaged in essential training designed to ensure the readiness and preparedness of the force. These activities are taking place within a simulated environment on the installation. As a result, people living or working near the base may hear the "Giant Voice" warning system or other loud tones.

What they're saying:

The 94th Airlift Wing Public Affairs team noted that these activities are a vital part of military training. In a statement, base officials said that the activities are part of a controlled, simulated training environment that is essential to the readiness and preparedness of our force. They also expressed that Dobbins Air Reserve Base appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support.

Dig deeper:

The base has a specific protocol in place to distinguish these drills from actual threats. If a real-world incident were to take place, notifications would be made through on- and off-base community emergency management partners. Cobb County government officials also confirmed that base authorities will notify the public if an actual incident occurs.

What's next:

The training and accompanying noise impacts are expected to continue for the rest of the week. Residents and businesses should remain aware that any emergency tones heard from the installation are for exercise purposes only through the conclusion of the event.