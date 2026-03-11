Cobb County mother arrested at Town Center Mall for leaving 3 kids in car, police say

The Brief Cobb police say 3 children, ages 2, 5, and 7, were left in a car in the parking lot of Town Center Mall while their mother was in the mall. Based on the number of YouTube videos of the children, police estimate they were alone for more than an hour. Another shopper noticed the children after seeing a 2-year-old girl wandering through the parking lot and called 911.



A mom was arrested after leaving her three young children in the car while she went shopping.

What we know:

Cobb County Police reported that three children—ages 2, 5, and 7—were left unattended in a vehicle at Town Center Mall on Monday while their mother shopped.

Based on the number of YouTube videos one of the children watched, investigators estimate the siblings were alone for over an hour.

The situation was discovered when a bystander spotted the 2-year-old girl wandering through the parking lot and called 911.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ This image from a video posted online shows three young children left unattended in a vehicle at Town Center Mall while their mother was inside shopping on March 9, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

What they're saying:

DJ Webb, a local DJ, was in the parking lot of Town Center Mall just after noon on Monday when he noticed a little girl walking around the parking lot. He didn't see any adults nearby. He looked at the car she had gotten out of and saw two young boys in the front seat watching videos. He knocked on the window and said their little sister was outside.

One of the boys got out, found his little sister sitting on a curb crying. He picked her up, said he was babysitting, and carried her back to the car.

DJ Webb was worried about the children and called 911.

"We're talking about a 2-, 5-, and 7-year-old, who should not be left unsupervised, especially in a busy parking lot like a mall. That's very dangerous, no matter how old the kids are, to leave them in an unoccupied vehicle, especially on a warm day," said Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson.

DJ Webb says he wasn't even planning to be at the mall Monday. He believes God put him there for a reason, to make sure those children were okay.

"God sent me," said DJ Webb.

Cobb County Police arrested 42-year-old Angela Weichmann for leaving her three young children unattended in a vehicle at Town Center Mall on March 9, 2026. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Police were able to make contact with the mother who was inside the mall. Forty-two-year-old Angela Weichmann was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless conduct.