Mableton City Council approves moratorium on immigration detention centers

The Brief Mableton has issued an immediate temporary moratorium on all immigration detention center development and expansion. The ban on new facility applications and permits is scheduled to last through Dec. 31, 2028. City officials cited concerns over severe economic strain and potential damage to local water and sewage infrastructure.



The city of Mableton has implemented an immediate temporary moratorium on the establishment and development of immigration detention centers to allow for comprehensive land-use planning.

Mayor Dr. Michael Owens and the City Council approved the measure Wednesday to protect the city’s economic output and public welfare.

What we know:

Mableton is now officially prohibiting the establishment, location, operation, and expansion of any immigration detention centers within city limits. This includes private facilities contracted by the federal government to hold individuals pending immigration proceedings. Under this ordinance, the city will not accept or process any applications for rezoning, land use permits, or construction permits related to these facilities. Any permits issued in error or through deceptive descriptions during this period will be considered null and void.

The backstory:

Mableton is currently in the middle of updating its zoning codes and comprehensive plan to guide future growth. The City Council expressed that the goals of this planning include building a community where residents of all backgrounds feel connected. However, officials found that detention centers may be "incompatible" with the city's vision and could create a "climate of fear and distrust," reducing community participation in social and religious activities.

What they're saying:

The City Council finds that these facilities have been documented to have "wide-ranging, severe and long-lasting negative impacts on communities, families and local economies." Leadership also noted that the concept of public welfare is broad, asserting it is within the city's power "to determine that a community should be beautiful as well as healthy, spacious as well as clean, well balanced as well as carefully patrolled."

What we don't know:

It was not clear if the Department of Homeland Security was looking at placing an ICE detention facility inside city limits.

What's next:

The moratorium will remain in place for nearly three years to give the city adequate time to complete and adopt its new land-use regulations. While the ordinance is set to expire at the end of 2028, the City Council retains the authority to amend the duration as the comprehensive planning process progresses.