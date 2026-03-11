Funeral announced for Hall County teacher killed in deadly prank

article

Loved ones will gather for Jason Hughes' funeral on Sunday. Instead of flowers, the Hughes family asks donations be made to the NG3 organization in his memory.



A funeral service is scheduled this weekend for Jason Hughes, a North Hall High School teacher who died after a prank gone wrong.

What we know:

Hughes' service will be at Family Church on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville at 11 a.m. Instead of flowers, the Hughes family asks donations be made to the NG3 organization in his memory, according to his obituary.

"Jason spent his career as a teacher and was known for his faith, love for his family, passion for teaching, and dedication to serving in his school and community," his obituary says.

The backstory:

Hughes died after he tripped on wet pavement in front of a vehicle on Mar. 6.

He was running to catch a group of teens who had thrown toilet paper across his yard when he fell in front of the moving vehicle.

Jayden Wallace, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in connection with the incident. Four other teens face misdemeanor charges.

The Hughes family has spoken about the situation, saying they believe his death was a tragic accident and calling for the charges to be dropped.

They said that Hughes loved the students involved, knew they were coming to his house, and was excited about the prank.

Authorities have said the group stayed with Hughes, trying to help him, until he was taken to a hospital.

Wallace has also expressed deep remorse over the fatal incident.

"I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ. He will never be forgotten," Wallace said.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe in memory of Hughes has raised nearly half a million dollars as of Mar. 11.

To see the fundraiser, click here.

