Family says it wants charges dropped in Hall Co. teacher prank death

article

The Brief The family of North Hall High School teacher Jason Hughes says he was excited to "catch" students involved in a prank and slipped in the rain before being struck by a vehicle. Hughes’ brother-in-law said the family disputes reports of a confrontation and is asking that charges against the students be dropped. Deputies say the teen driver faces vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges as the investigation continues.



The brother-in-law of a North Hall High School teacher killed during a prank incident says the family wants criminal charges dropped against the students involved and disputes earlier reports describing the encounter as a confrontation.

RELATED: Hall County teacher dies during prank; Teens charged

What we know:

Authorities have said Jason Hughes, 40, a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School, died Friday after he was struck by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old student as teenagers were leaving the area following a toilet paper prank. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said the driver, identified as Jaden Ryan Wallace, faces felony charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving, along with misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering. Five other teens also face misdemeanor charges.

Deputies told media outlets that Hughes had come outside after noticing students throwing toilet paper in his yard and that the teens fled in two vehicles. Authorities also said the teenagers involved attempted to help Hughes after he was struck before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

What they're saying:

In a written message to media outlets, Ben Palmer, who identified himself as the brother of Hughes’ wife and Hughes’ brother-in-law, said the family believes some coverage has mischaracterized the events leading up to the tragedy.

Palmer said Hughes had been aware the students were coming and was excited about the prank, waiting outside hoping to catch them in the act.

Palmer also said the family believes the incident was a tragic accident that occurred after Hughes slipped on wet pavement and fell into the roadway as the students were leaving.

Additionally, Palmer said that Hughes loved the students involved, and the family supports dropping charges against the students and does not want their lives permanently affected by the incident.

Palmer asked that media outlets use the family’s statement exactly as written.

Statement from the family:

We are thankful for the outpouring of prayers and support as we grieve the loss of Jason. We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us.

A memorial of flowers and tributes has grown outside the high school as students, teachers and community members mourn Hughes, who worked as a math teacher and golf coach and whose wife also teaches at the school.

RELATED: Community mourns Hall County teacher killed after prank

School district officials described Hughes as a devoted teacher, mentor and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues.

Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, is now facing felony charges first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property.

The other 18-year-olds, identified by police as Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz, were also charged with misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property. Officials said all the teens, who stayed to help the teacher, were arrested at the scene.