Community mourns Hall County teacher killed after prank

The Gainesville community is mourning the loss of a beloved North Hall High School coach and teacher after a "rolling" prank led to his tragic death on Friday night.

What we know:

A memorial is mounting outside the high school for Jason Hughes, 40, who was killed when he tripped and fell into the road and was run over by a fleeing 18-year-old Jaden Ryan Wallace.

Dozens of flowers are piled out front for Hughes, who taught math and coached golf at North Hall. The Hall County School District and the local community have expressed deep mourning over the loss. Hughes' wife also teaches at the high school as a geometry instructor.

Hughes had come out of his home and caught the teens throwing toilet paper across the yard just before the fatal incident, according to deputies. The group of teens had fled in two different vehicles.

The sheriff's office noted that all the teenagers involved attempted to help Hughes before he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

What they're saying:

Olivia Williams, a sophomore at North Hall High School, visited the memorial on Saturday night to show her support for the Hughes family.

"Whenever someone needed help, he made great conversation. He always had the best smile on his face, and he just seemed like such a friendly guy," Williams said.

Williams, who had seen Hughes just days before the incident, expressed disbelief at the news of his death.

"This can't be real, there's no way this happened; I just saw him this week. I went to take a test, and I borrowed a Chromebook from his room. There's no way this is happening," Williams said.

The student also spoke fondly of Hughes' wife, who is her geometry teacher.

"She's the sweetest lady ever, and they had such a great connection you could just see it," Williams said.

Hall County Schools released a statement regarding the loss of the longtime educator.

"Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues," the district stated.

Reflecting on the nature of the prank that led to the tragedy, Williams noted that such traditions are intended to be harmless but can escalate.

"It's supposed to be fun, but sometimes it can get out of proportion, and it can get a little too wild, and this is the case where it got too wild," Williams said. "Life is so precious, so you never should take it for granted. Go hug your loved ones."

Dig deeper:

Wallace now faces felony charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in connection with Hughes' death. Additionally, he faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property. Five other teens face misdemeanor charges.

What you can do:

An organizer has set up a GoFundMe for Hughes' family following his death. To view the fundraiser, click here.