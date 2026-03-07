Hall County teen runs over teacher after 'rolling' house

article

The Brief Several teens were arrested after a "rolling" prank in Hall County resulted in the death of a homeowner. The victim, Jason Hughes, was a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School. One teen faces felony vehicular homicide charges, while four others face misdemeanor counts of trespass and littering.



Several teens have been arrested after a prank turned deadly in Hall County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Deputies said a group of five teens, including 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace, went to a house in the 4400 block of North Gate Drive to "roll" the yard with toilet paper. While they were there, officials said the homeowner came out of the house while the group was still there.

When the owner, identified as 40-year-old Jason Hughes, came out, the group got into two different vehicles and tried to drive away, according to the sheriff's office. While walking towards the street, deputies said Hughes tripped and fell into the roadway where he was run over by the car Wallace was driving.

Wallace and the other teens with him stopped to try and help Hughes while waiting on first responders. Hughes died from his injuries, according to police.

Wallace now faces felony charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property.

The other 18-year-olds, identified by police as Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz, are also charged with misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property. Officials said all the teens were arrested at the scene.

What they're saying:

According to the Hall County School District, Hughes was a teacher at North Hall High School. He was listed as a math teacher on the school's website. The school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes posted on its Facebook that Hughes was also a golf coach at the school.

The school released a statement saying, "Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father; a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues. He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family. We ask that the media and the public respect their privacy as they grieve."