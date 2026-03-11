article

As a community mourns the death of Jason Hughes, the 18-year-old accused in his death has pledged to live the rest of his life in memory of his former teacher, according to a statement released by his family.

Jayden Ryan Wallace faces felony charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving after a Mar. 6 prank that turned fatal.

Deputies said the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. after Hughes caught a group of teenagers throwing toilet paper across his yard. When Hughes ran to catch the teens as they were fleeing, he slipped on wet pavement into the path of a vehicle driven by Wallace.

Authorities said the group stayed with Hughes, trying to help him, until he was taken to a hospital.

Wallace's family said Coach Hughes "meant the world" to him, and they are in "deep remorse and grieving" over his loss.

Wallace expressed his sorrow over what happened that night when he and four other teenagers had pulled a prank on Hughes, who taught at North Hall High School.

"I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ. He will never be forgotten," Wallace said.

Hughes' brother-in-law, Ben Palmer, said the family believes his death was a tragic accident and has called for the charges to be dropped against the teens.

In a written message to media outlets, Palmer said Hughes was aware the students were coming to his home and was excited about the prank.

Additionally, Palmer said that Hughes loved the students involved and did not want their lives permanently affected by the incident.

"We are thankful for the outpouring of prayers and support as we grieve the loss of Jason. We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident, along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us," the Hughes family said in a statement.

School district officials said Hughes was beloved by his students and colleagues as the community continues to mourn his passing.

A GoFundMe in memory of Hughes has raised nearly half a million dollars as of Mar. 11.

