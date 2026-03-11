Peachtree City Lululemon heist ends in 100 mph chase; 2 women arrested

The Brief Two women were arrested after leading police on a chase exceeding 100 mph in a stolen rental car. Police identified the suspects as part of an organized retail theft ring operating across metro Atlanta. The stolen merchandise was recovered along with specialized tools used to bypass store security devices.



Peachtree City police arrested two women following a high-speed chase that reached speeds over 100 mph after a heist at a local Lululemon store. Authorities say the suspects, identified as Evaria Billings and Shanteanna Johnson, are linked to an organized retail theft ring targeting stores across the metro Atlanta area.

What we know:

Police say the incident began when Billings and Johnson left the Peachtree City Lululemon with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise. While the local store did not contact law enforcement, the corporate office alerted authorities.

When officers attempted to pull the women over in a stolen rental car, the suspects "hit the gas," leading to a pursuit at dangerous speeds. Following the arrest, investigators recovered the stolen goods and discovered tools designed to thwart security devices. Billings, who police identified as the getaway driver, is facing more than 20 traffic charges in addition to the theft allegations.

Big picture view:

Investigators do not believe this was a simple case of shoplifting. Peachtree City police stated that the two women are part of an organized retail theft ring that has been hitting Lululemon locations and other stores throughout metro Atlanta. Officials noted that these types of crimes often have broader implications, with the proceeds being used to fund more serious criminal activities, including links to criminal gang organizations and, in some cases, domestic terrorism groups.

What they're saying:

Lt. Chris Hyatt with the Peachtree City Police Department explained that the arrests are a significant win for local law enforcement against a group that has consistently evaded capture. This was a great example of being able to be proactive on the front end to get individuals that have evaded just about every other Metro Atlanta agency within the past several months, Hyatt said.

Hyatt further emphasized the scale of the operation, noting the suspects have been racking up tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars in property loss, again, which these funds are being used for the furtherment of more violent serious crimes as well.

What's next:

Billings and Johnson remain held in the Fayette County Jail. Police indicated that they have found evidence tying the pair to several similar crimes across the metro area, suggesting that more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.