Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta CEO retiring: The future of pediatric medicine in Georgia

Donna Hyland, the longtime CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, has announced her retirement. She will be succeeded by Dr. Patrick Frias, the current CEO of Rady Children’s Health in San Diego.

Hyland is expected to remain in her role until the end of the year to assist with the transition.

Frias, a cardiologist, is returning to the pediatric healthcare system he left eight years ago while serving as its chief operating officer. He said his tenure will prioritize expanding the organization's focus on mental health and genomics.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta's CEO retiring

The backstory:

The health of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta system is viewed by many as crucial, not just for the children and families it serves today, but also for the future stability and growth of the Atlanta region.

Business leaders say a strong pediatric healthcare system also helps Atlanta compete for top talent.

Pediatric mental health care services

What's next:

Dr. Patrick Frias has been tapped to keep Children’s on its upward trajectory. Frias currently serves as CEO of Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, and previously worked in Atlanta as a cardiologist and chief operating officer at Children’s.

One of his priorities is expanding mental health care within pediatric medicine.

"That’s really evolved and changed over the decade," Frias said. "One of the things I’m proud of in San Diego is how we’ve been able to integrate mental health into primary care."

Frias said health systems across the country are also navigating a range of financial pressures — including rising costs, Medicaid policy changes, and private insurance reimbursement challenges.

"We’re trying to drive down the cost of healthcare and get the most value," Frias said.

The leadership transition marks the end of an era for the Atlanta-based pediatric system.

Donna Hyland proud of 18 years of leadership

What they're saying:

Retiring CEO Donna Hyland led Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for 18 years, overseeing major growth across the system.

That includes the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital campus and bringing multiple facilities under the Children’s brand, including the Marcus Autism Center, Scottish Rite Hospital and Hughes Spalding Hospital.

"To be really good at what you do and to bring together the collection of experts who do it, you need scale," Hyland said.

Looking back on nearly two decades leading the organization, Hyland said the biggest reward has been seeing the impact on patients and families.

"When I think about the impact on kids’ lives, that’s really the highlight," she said.

As she prepares to step down, Hyland said she’s confident the system will continue to grow under Frias’ leadership.

"He’s passionate about kids and cares about people," Hyland said.