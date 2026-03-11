Gwinnett County schools install new weapon detection systems

The Brief Gwinnett County schools have installed new weapons detections systems at every middle and high school in the district. The new technology uses sensors and AI to identify possible threats. Officials are considering adding them to elementary schools as well.



Gwinnett County Public Schools has completed a major safety upgrade, installing weapon detection systems at every middle and high school in the state's largest school district.

What we know:

The rollout began last fall, and officials say the technology is now fully in place.

The district spent about $20 million on the project, which aims to provide another layer of security for students and staff.

At McConnell Middle School in Loganville, students now walk through weapon detectors as part of their morning routine. Staff plays music during the process to help keep the experience feeling normal, even with the new safety measures.

The district recently completed installing Evolv weapons detection systems, which use sensors and artificial intelligence to identify potential threats while allowing students to walk through without having to empty their pockets.

Backpacks are also scanned through X-ray machines.

District data shows schools were already finding weapons on campuses, including five guns and dozens of other weapons between July 2022 and February 2023.

During this school year, two guns were found while the detectors were being installed. Officials said both were carried by visitors who forgot they had them.

What we don't know:

For now, the weapons detection systems are only in place at middle and high schools. However, Gwinnett County Public Schools is considering implementing them at elementary schools as well.

What they're saying:

Kristine Perrine, a parent, said, "It could be looked at as a sad thing and sad moment in reality, but really, I think it's just something we need to do, and I'd rather be proactive than reactive."

The school system's police department says this is a great piece of technology.

"Gwinnett County Public Schools takes a layered approach stance, that we incorporate technology along with people to help prevent weapons from coming into our schools," said Chief Tony Lockard of Gwinnett County Schools Police. "If the bag detects it's going to come through here and stop. If a person walks through, it's going to throw a red light up here and that allows us to differentiate are we looking at the person or the bag."

School safety has been a priority, especially following the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. Some parents said they were initially nervous about the technology but believe it was a good investment.

"Their safety is more important than the money. I'd spend it," said parent Tranika Raines.

Perrine added, "I actually don't think that you can put a price on safety and just peace of mind. I think the amount that was spent to put these in schools is actually a great upgrade, and it's probably where we need to go in the future."

