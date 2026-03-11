MARTA rail service resumes after disruption; delays expected

article

The Brief MARTA rail service has resumed after a disruption in some areas of Atlanta, but heavy delays are expected. The disruptions affected the Blue and Green lines. MARTAConnect was servicing the outage areas.



MARTA rail service has resumed after a power outage, but heavy delays are expected in some areas of Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said heavy delays are expected on the Blue and Green lines after the disruption. Rail service was temporarily suspended at Candler Park, Inman Park, King Memorial, Georgia State, and Five Points.

MARTAConnect was offering bus shuttle service in the affected areas.

Update: Rail service resuming, at Candler Park, Inman Park, King Memorial, Georgia State, and Five Points. Bus shuttle service discontinued. Extensive delays on the Blue and Green lines. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) March 11, 2026