MARTA rail service resumes after disruption; delays expected
ATLANTA - MARTA rail service has resumed after a power outage, but heavy delays are expected in some areas of Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Officials said heavy delays are expected on the Blue and Green lines after the disruption. Rail service was temporarily suspended at Candler Park, Inman Park, King Memorial, Georgia State, and Five Points.
MARTAConnect was offering bus shuttle service in the affected areas.
Update: Rail service resuming, at Candler Park, Inman Park, King Memorial, Georgia State, and Five Points. Bus shuttle service discontinued. Extensive delays on the Blue and Green lines.— MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) March 11, 2026
The Source: Information in this article comes from the MARTA X account.