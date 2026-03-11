New bill aims to curb mass-scale corporate home buys in Georgia

The Brief The Investor Surge: Corporations now own more than one in four single-family rentals in Metro Atlanta—among the highest rates in the nation. The Legislative Fix: Senator Raphael Warnock has secured a provision in the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act that would bar firms with over 350 homes from purchasing additional properties. Protecting the Dream: Real estate experts argue that capping mass-scale corporate purchases is essential to ensuring local families can compete for homeownership.



In Metro Atlanta, prospective home buyers are finding it harder to compete with private equity firms that purchase homes and then market them as rental properties.

A New Reality for Metro Atlanta Homebuyers

Why you should care:

These corporations now own more than 1 in 4 single-family rentals in the region, a figure that ranks among the highest in the nation.

For veteran realtor Alicia Rylander, these numbers represent a new reality for some of her clients. Having spent over a decade navigating the Atlanta market, she has seen the shift firsthand.

"A lot of times, the big corporations will come in and offer cash, and that makes it very hard for people who have loans in order to compete against these bidders," Rylander explained. "When you go into bidding wars, and you're competing against cash, the corporations usually have a higher limit of funds than purchasers with loans."

Curbing Mass-Scale Corporate Purchases

Local perspective:

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is pushing to level the playing field with new legislation aimed at these institutional giants. His plan, part of the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act, would place new limits on mass-scale corporate purchases.

Under the proposed provision, any private equity firm already owning more than 350 homes would be barred from buying up more properties. Corporations that violate the ban would face hefty fines.

"After months of negotiations, I've secured a provision that will stop private equity from mass purchasing single-family homes," said Senator Warnock. "I was happy to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on an important first step in addressing this."

Restoring Balance to the American Dream

Big picture view:

The legislation does not aim to eliminate rentals entirely but seeks to ensure that the market remains accessible to individual buyers. Rylander supports the plan, noting that while rentals have a place in the housing ecosystem, balance is key to protecting families' opportunity to build wealth.

"I think there does need to be a limit, because it does take away from the American dream of owning a home," Rylander said. "And when you are looking for that perfect home for you and your family, then you have that opportunity."

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the legislation this week.