Gas bills more than double for Social Circle seniors, neighbors say

The Brief Social Circle residents report utility bills more than doubling, with some individual monthly gas bills exceeding $400. City officials attribute the spike to frozen equipment and high demand during recent winter storms, not local rate changes. Local leadership is offering payment plans and financial assistance to residents struggling with the unexpected winter utility surge.



Dozens of residents in Social Circle say they are concerned after seeing major increases in their recent utility bills.

What they're saying:

Anthony Pearson is one of several residents who reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta with the complaint. Pearson said he was shocked when he opened his February gas bill.

"In the month of February of 2025, I paid $188 for my bill and this year it was $407," Pearson said.

Pearson and his wife were stunned to see the increase as they are both retired and living on fixed incomes. Last year, the couple paid just under $980 for gas service over the course of 12 months. He fears if increases continue, they will have to consider other options.

"I knew that my budget was not going to work this year, but I also knew that there needed to be an answer for this," he said.

What we know:

FOX 5 reached out to city leaders regarding the concerns.

City Manager Eric Taylor shared they have also received several calls with complaints.

"I’ll tell you it’s not from the city of Social Circle. We have not changed our rates since July of last year," he said.

On a Facebook post, city leaders explained that recent bills reflect a natural gas rate of $1.88 cents per therm, which is set by the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia.

Documents the gas company sent city leaders claim the increase is only temporary. The Gas Authority explained production shutdowns caused by frozen equipment, along with higher demand for heating during recent winter storms, drove up natural gas prices.

"There was an ice storm, there was a snowstorm, people stayed inside, and natural gas is a commodity that’s based on supply and demand."

Taylor said the city is willing to work with residents who may need help paying bills impacted by winter spikes. He encourages anyone needing a payment plan or assistance to contact the city directly.