Atlanta firefighters union sues city over collective bargaining agreement

The Brief Atlanta's firefighters union filed a lawsuit against the city for allegedly failing to honor a collective bargaining agreement. The union claims the city reneged on a deal for a 14-day pay cycle after following the contract for six months. City officials say the dispute centers on the legitimacy of a recent union leadership election rather than the contract terms.



The Atlanta firefighters union has filed a lawsuit in Superior Court accusing the city of refusing to honor a ratified collective bargaining agreement.

Firefighters claim "broken trust" in Superior Court

What we know:

The lawsuit alleges the City of Atlanta stopped recognizing an agreement that was ratified last April. According to IAFF Local Union President Nate Bailey, both parties operated under the contract for approximately six months before the city declared it invalid during a grievance filing. The union argues the agreement belongs to the firefighters and the city, regardless of who holds specific leadership offices.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear when a judge will hear the initial arguments for the lawsuit or if the city intends to file a formal counter-suit. The specific "national leadership" entities the Mayor's office referenced regarding union election calls have not been named.

Dispute over pay cycles and union leadership

By the numbers:

Firefighters currently receive monthly paychecks, but the proposed agreement would switch them to a 14-day pay cycle. Union leaders state this change would simplify one of the most complicated pay systems in Georgia.

What they're saying:

"It’s really about trust and respect and value. If you can’t keep your word on this, what can you keep your word on?" Nate Bailey questioned. The Mayor’s office responded by stating, "Mayor Dickens has always been committed to signing a collective bargaining agreement with the representative union members choose. Questions surrounding the legitimacy of the recent election... cannot be ignored."

Next steps for Atlanta Fire Rescue

What's next:

The legal battle will now move through the Atlanta judicial system as the union seeks to have the collective bargaining agreement enforced. Firefighters continue to work under the current monthly pay structure while the legitimacy of the union's recent election remains a point of contention for the Mayor's office.