Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
2
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Walton County, Haralson County, Newton County, Lamar County, Henry County, Fannin County, Troup County, Pike County, Bartow County, Meriwether County, Clayton County, Heard County, Dawson County, Douglas County, Jasper County, Gwinnett County, Banks County, South Fulton County, Carroll County, Butts County, White County, Union County, Fayette County, Upson County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Cherokee County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Gilmer County, Polk County, Hall County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Forsyth County, Spalding County, Jackson County, Gordon County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Towns County, Dade County, Pickens County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Chattooga County

Georgia launches trafficking training before World Cup

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 6, 2026 6:57am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Georgia officials announced a new anti-human trafficking training program ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
    • The four-hour session will teach business owners how to recognize signs of human trafficking.
    • The free training is scheduled for next Tuesday in Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is launching a new anti-human trafficking training program ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

Officials said the "Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking" training will help business owners identify signs of human trafficking as Atlanta prepares for an influx of visitors during the tournament.

The four-hour session will include guidance from Atlanta police and other partners.

The training is scheduled for next Tuesday at The Floyd Room on Piedmont Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What you can do:

Officials said people can reserve a free spot online through Eventbrite.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from the Secretary of State's office and website. 

GeorgiaFIFA World CupNews