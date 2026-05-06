Georgia launches trafficking training before World Cup

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The Brief Georgia officials announced a new anti-human trafficking training program ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The four-hour session will teach business owners how to recognize signs of human trafficking. The free training is scheduled for next Tuesday in Atlanta.



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is launching a new anti-human trafficking training program ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

Officials said the "Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking" training will help business owners identify signs of human trafficking as Atlanta prepares for an influx of visitors during the tournament.

The four-hour session will include guidance from Atlanta police and other partners.

The training is scheduled for next Tuesday at The Floyd Room on Piedmont Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What you can do:

Officials said people can reserve a free spot online through Eventbrite.