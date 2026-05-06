Georgia launches trafficking training before World Cup
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ATLANTA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is launching a new anti-human trafficking training program ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
What we know:
Officials said the "Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking" training will help business owners identify signs of human trafficking as Atlanta prepares for an influx of visitors during the tournament.
The four-hour session will include guidance from Atlanta police and other partners.
The training is scheduled for next Tuesday at The Floyd Room on Piedmont Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What you can do:
Officials said people can reserve a free spot online through Eventbrite.