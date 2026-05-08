Congresswoman Nikema Williams pushes maternal health legislation

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The Brief Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams introduced the "Blood Pressure Matters" Act. The bill would require insurers to provide free blood pressure monitors to pregnant and postpartum mothers. The legislation aims to help women monitor their health at home and seek medical care sooner.



Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams has introduced new legislation focused on maternal health care and postpartum monitoring.

What we know:

The proposal, called the "Blood Pressure Matters" Act, would require health insurance providers to supply pregnant and postpartum mothers with free blood pressure monitoring devices.

Williams said the goal of the legislation is to give women tools to monitor their health at home and recognize warning signs that could require medical attention.

The proposal comes as lawmakers and health advocates continue to focus on maternal health disparities and pregnancy-related complications nationwide.