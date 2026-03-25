Suspect in Beyoncé music theft turns down 5-year deal

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The Brief Kelvin Evans, the man accused of stealing unreleased music from a choreographer's rental car, has officially rejected a plea offer. The 40-year-old suspect faces a maximum of six years in prison; the deal would have reduced his sentence to five years. Following the rejection, the prosecution stated it intends to seek the maximum sentence for Evans, who is a convicted felon.



The man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music from one of her choreographer's cars in Atlanta has rejected a plea deal.

What we know:

Kelvin Evans told the judge he was ready to go to trial during the plea hearing on Wednesday.

Evans faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted. The plea deal offered would have allowed him to serve five years instead. Now, the prosecution says it plans to seek all six years since he is a convicted felon.

The backstory:

Investigators say Evans took two suitcases containing hard drives from a rental vehicle that was parked on Krog Street on July 8. Evans allegedly broke into the vehicle, which was rented by a choreographer for the famous singer.

What's next:

Evans is set to appear in court again on May 7.