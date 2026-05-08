Athens teen dead, another injured in early morning shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is hospitalized following a shooting early Friday morning in Athens. Police arrested 22-year-old Jakel Arnold shortly after the victims arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.



A teenager is dead, another is injured, and a man is in custody following an early morning shooting in Athens on Friday.

What we know:

Athens-Clarke County Police said officers responded to Rowe Road around 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. At the same time, police said two teens arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old male died from his wounds at the hospital. An 18-year-old woman is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

While investigating the scene, police identified 22-year-old Jakel Arnold as the person responsible for the shooting. He has been arrested and charged with felony and malice murder, as well as four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Officials also have not said if there was any prior connection between Arnold and the two victims.