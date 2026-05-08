4 arrested for unlicensed care home in Snellville, police say

The Brief Gwinnett County police arrested four people accused of operating unlicensed personal care homes in Snellville. Officers said 14 elderly and disabled adults were living in the homes with expired food, drinks and medications. One resident suffering from dementia was hospitalized, according to investigators.



Four people are facing charges after Gwinnett County police said they were operating unlicensed personal care homes for elderly and disabled adults in Snellville.

What we know:

Investigators said officers searched two homes on Pond Edge Road on April 30 after receiving reports that the properties were being used as unauthorized care facilities.

Police said they found 14 people living inside the homes. Authorities also reported discovering expired food, beverages and medications during the investigation.

According to investigators, one resident suffering from dementia was taken to the hospital.

The four suspects were arrested May 5 and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Each is charged with two counts of operating an unlicensed personal care home.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional information about the conditions inside the homes or the identities of the residents involved.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a reporter assigned to the story and will have much more later today.