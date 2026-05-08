Man arrested in I-285 shooting that killed unborn child

article

The Brief Atlanta police and the FBI have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a violent shooting on I-285 last December. The gunfire struck a pregnant 18-year-old and a 21-year-old man, resulting in the death of the teenager’s unborn baby girl. The suspect, captured in Union City, now faces multiple felony charges, including feticide and three counts of aggravated assault.



A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that killed a pregnant teenager's unborn child, according to police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said Kenneth Jones of Union City was apprehended Wednesday with the assistance of the FBI. He has been charged with feticide, three counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The backstory:

Police say Jones is responsible for the Dec. 20 shooting on Interstate 285 at the Cascade Road exit. Officers responded to the scene and found Makayla Cook, 18, and Lorenza Lennon, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds. While both adults survived the shooting, investigators later learned the woman was six months pregnant and that her unborn child had also been struck by gunfire.

Medical personnel pronounced the unborn child dead at the hospital.

Jones was arrested on May 6 and was booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to arrest records. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what the motive surrounding the shooting was.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Atlanta police are searching for two suspects in a Dec. 20 shooting that killed an unborn child and wounded two adults.

In January, police released a photo of Jones and another man, linking them to this shooting. The other man has still not been identified as far as FOX 5 knows. If you know who he is, contact APD or Crime Stoppers.