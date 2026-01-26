Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta police seek 2 suspects in shooting that killed unborn child

Published  January 26, 2026 1:53pm EST
Atlanta police are searching for two suspects in a Dec. 20 shooting that killed an unborn child and wounded two adults.

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for two suspects in a Dec. 20 shooting that killed an unborn child and wounded two adults.
    • The incident occurred at the I-285 southbound ramp at Cascade Road.
    • Police have released surveillance images of the suspects, and a $5,000 reward is being offered

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help to identify two men in connection with a deadly shooting from December.

The backstory:

The shooting happened Dec. 20 at the I-285 southbound ramp and Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta, police said. Officers arrived just before 5:30 p.m. to find Makayla Cook, 18, and Lorenza Lennon, 21, shot.

Both Cook and Lennon were taken to the hospital and are expected to fully recover, but Cook's unborn child was pronounced dead. Officials said the unborn child was hit by a bullet during the shooting.

What we know:

On Monday, police released photos of two men and referred to them as suspects in the shooting. 

What we don't know:

Still, police have not released what led up to the shooting or how they identified the men as suspects.

What you can do:

If you recognize either man, call Atlanta police or contact Crime Stoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

The Source: Information in this article, including the images, came from an APD email to FOX 5 Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 26, 2025. 

