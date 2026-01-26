Atlanta police seek 2 suspects in shooting that killed unborn child

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police are searching for two suspects in a Dec. 20 shooting that killed an unborn child and wounded two adults.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help to identify two men in connection with a deadly shooting from December.

The backstory:

The shooting happened Dec. 20 at the I-285 southbound ramp and Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta, police said. Officers arrived just before 5:30 p.m. to find Makayla Cook, 18, and Lorenza Lennon, 21, shot.

Both Cook and Lennon were taken to the hospital and are expected to fully recover, but Cook's unborn child was pronounced dead. Officials said the unborn child was hit by a bullet during the shooting.

What we know:

On Monday, police released photos of two men and referred to them as suspects in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Still, police have not released what led up to the shooting or how they identified the men as suspects.

What you can do:

If you recognize either man, call Atlanta police or contact Crime Stoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.