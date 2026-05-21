Train derails after crash with tractor-trailer in Hall, crossings closed

The Brief Authorities say a Norfolk Southern train derailed after hitting a lowboy tractor-trailer in Hall County. Multiple railroad crossings were shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene along Old Cornelia Highway. Officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries.



A Norfolk Southern train derailed Thursday after colliding with a lowboy tractor-trailer in Hall County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Courtesy of Hall County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on the railroad tracks at Old Cornelia Highway and Yonah-Homer Road. Authorities said the Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the collision.

Officials confirmed several railroad crossings were shut down following the derailment, including Main Street at 8th Avenue in Lula, Old Cornelia Highway at Moccasin Gap Road, Old Cornelia Highway at Barrett Road and Old Cornelia Highway at Yonah-Homer Road.

Emergency crews responded to the area along Old Cornelia Highway north of Mud Creek Road, where the northbound lane was blocked while crews worked the scene.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details about who was driving the tractor-trailer or how many train cars derailed. Officials said additional information is expected as the investigation continues.