Piedmont Park deadly shooting sparks Atlanta City Council safety review

The Brief Atlanta City Council members approved a study on Monday to examine ways to improve safety at major public events following a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park. A 16-year-old girl was killed, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded during the 404 Day festival in April when they were likely caught in crossfire. Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest as the shooters remain at large.



The Atlanta City Council approved a proposal Monday to launch a technical advisory group to examine safety improvements for major city events.

This decision follows a deadly shooting at the 404 Day festival in Piedmont Park that left a teenager dead.

Atlanta event safety study

What we know:

Atlanta council members approved the creation of the Special Event Technical Advisory Group on Monday. Councilman Wayne Martin said the group will study ways to improve protection at major venues and public events to ensure people are safe.

The study follows the death of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson, who was shot and killed in April during the 404 Day festival at Piedmont Park. A 15-year-old girl, Italia Wilson, was also wounded in the shooting. Investigators believe both girls were caught in crossfire.

Ongoing shooting investigation

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified or caught the suspects involved in the April shooting. It is currently unclear what specific safety changes the advisory group will recommend or when the study will be completed.

Security measures under review

What they're saying:

Councilman Martin noted 404 Day organizers hired security that went above requirements. But he said the city may need to enhance those standards. Family friend and activist Nelson Trimble said the family is still grieving the senseless death and said the city must expand protection for the entire area, not just the event space.

Reward for information

By the numbers:

There is a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the Piedmont Park shooting. Tianah Robinson was only 16 years old when she died, and Italia Wilson was 15 years old when she was wounded.

Future city planning

What's next:

Council members plan to meet with the mayor's office and community members as the study moves forward. The city aims to determine what can be improved to protect its youngest and most vulnerable residents at future gatherings.