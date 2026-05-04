Piedmont Park deadly shooting sparks Atlanta City Council safety review
ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council approved a proposal Monday to launch a technical advisory group to examine safety improvements for major city events.
This decision follows a deadly shooting at the 404 Day festival in Piedmont Park that left a teenager dead.
Atlanta event safety study
What we know:
Atlanta council members approved the creation of the Special Event Technical Advisory Group on Monday. Councilman Wayne Martin said the group will study ways to improve protection at major venues and public events to ensure people are safe.
The study follows the death of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson, who was shot and killed in April during the 404 Day festival at Piedmont Park. A 15-year-old girl, Italia Wilson, was also wounded in the shooting. Investigators believe both girls were caught in crossfire.
Ongoing shooting investigation
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified or caught the suspects involved in the April shooting. It is currently unclear what specific safety changes the advisory group will recommend or when the study will be completed.
Security measures under review
What they're saying:
Councilman Martin noted 404 Day organizers hired security that went above requirements. But he said the city may need to enhance those standards. Family friend and activist Nelson Trimble said the family is still grieving the senseless death and said the city must expand protection for the entire area, not just the event space.
Reward for information
By the numbers:
There is a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the Piedmont Park shooting. Tianah Robinson was only 16 years old when she died, and Italia Wilson was 15 years old when she was wounded.
Future city planning
What's next:
Council members plan to meet with the mayor's office and community members as the study moves forward. The city aims to determine what can be improved to protect its youngest and most vulnerable residents at future gatherings.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Christopher King, who interviewed Atlanta Councilman Wayne Martin and community activist Nelson Trimble, as well as details from an Atlanta City Council meeting.