Armed and dangerous: Why Covington police are hunting Owen Holmes
COVINGTON, Ga. - A manhunt has been launched for an armed and dangerous person of interest in a deadly shooting in a residential neighborhood in Covington on Monday evening.
What we know:
It happened around 9 p.m. along Westview Drive. According to the Covington Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a person shot.
That person was pronounced dead from their wounds.
Investigators named Owen "Chip" Holmes as a person of interest in the death. He is considered armed and dangerous.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what sparked the violence or if Holmes and the victim were known to one another.
Police have not yet identified the victim.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Covington Police Department, which provided details on the investigation, the person of interest, and the sequence of events.