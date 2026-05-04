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Armed and dangerous: Why Covington police are hunting Owen Holmes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 4, 2026 11:05pm EDT
Covington
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Owen "Chip" Holmes (Covington Police Department)

The Brief

    • Covington police are searching for Owen "Chip" Holmes, a person of interest considered armed and dangerous following a deadly Monday night shooting.
    • Officers responding to a 9 p.m. call on Westview Drive discovered a person who had been shot.
    • The victim died from their injuries, but investigators have not yet released their name.

COVINGTON, Ga. - A manhunt has been launched for an armed and dangerous person of interest in a deadly shooting in a residential neighborhood in Covington on Monday evening.

What we know:

It happened around 9 p.m. along Westview Drive. According to the Covington Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a person shot.

That person was pronounced dead from their wounds.

Investigators named Owen "Chip" Holmes as a person of interest in the death. He is considered armed and dangerous.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what sparked the violence or if Holmes and the victim were known to one another. 

Police have not yet identified the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Covington Police Department, which provided details on the investigation, the person of interest, and the sequence of events.

CovingtonNewsCrime and Public Safety