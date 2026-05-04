Armed and dangerous: Why Covington police are hunting Owen Holmes

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The Brief Covington police are searching for Owen "Chip" Holmes, a person of interest considered armed and dangerous following a deadly Monday night shooting. Officers responding to a 9 p.m. call on Westview Drive discovered a person who had been shot. The victim died from their injuries, but investigators have not yet released their name.



A manhunt has been launched for an armed and dangerous person of interest in a deadly shooting in a residential neighborhood in Covington on Monday evening.

What we know:

It happened around 9 p.m. along Westview Drive. According to the Covington Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a person shot.

That person was pronounced dead from their wounds.

Investigators named Owen "Chip" Holmes as a person of interest in the death. He is considered armed and dangerous.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what sparked the violence or if Holmes and the victim were known to one another.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.