Marietta police investigation shifts after man run over at club

The Brief Marietta police are investigating a chaotic scene at The Mayan club on Franklin Gateway that left one man in very critical condition Saturday. Investigators initially identified the driver as a suspect, but surveillance video led police to believe the man may actually be a victim. A security guard who tried to help during the altercation was also hit by a car but is okay.



Marietta police are shifting their investigation into a Saturday morning hit-and-run after surveillance video indicated the driver involved in a parking lot fight may actually be a victim.

What we know:

The incident began Saturday following an altercation inside The Mayan club on Franklin Gateway. Police said 25-year-old Giancarlo Villegas was leaving in his car when he encountered a man he had argued with earlier in the bar.

Investigators said Villegas hit the man with his car.

While police initially viewed Villegas as a suspect because he left the scene, Villegas stopped a short distance from the club and called 911 saying he had been involved in an altercation.

RELATED: Man run over after fight at Marietta nightclub, no charges filed yet

Officer Chuck McPhilamy said everything changed after they checked surveillance cameras.

"The person we thought was the suspect now may in fact be the victim," McPhilamy said.

A security guard who tried to step in during the fight was also hit by the car, though he is expected to be okay.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the man who was hit by the car who remains in very critical condition at a hospital. Investigators are still working to determine the exact nature of the initial fight inside the bar and the specific actions that led up to the impact in the parking lot.

What's next:

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation remains open and active. Marietta police are asking anyone who was at the bar Friday night into Saturday to contact them with information regarding the fight inside or what happened in the parking lot.

What they're saying:

"DJs, sometimes they have concerts, it's a mixture. It's usually pretty chill," said Kendrick, who works near the club. After learning about the updated investigation, Kendrick added, "I have to give credit to police for listening and figuring out the entire story."