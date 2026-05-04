Double shooting on Antone Street: What we know
Police investigate a shooting in the 500 block of Antone Street SW in Atlanta on May 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers are on the scene investigating a double shooting Monday evening along Antone Street NW.
What we know:
Atlanta police confirmed that officers are investigating the shooting of a man and woman in the 600 block of Antone Street NW.
While officers were at the scene, a person arrived at a hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
As of late Monday evening, both were at Grady Memorial Hospital recovering.
What we don't know:
The identities of the two people shot have not been released.
The shooter is not in custody and police were working on a good description.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a statement by the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit, which provided confirmed details on the investigation and the person who arrived at the hospital.