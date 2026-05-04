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Double shooting on Antone Street: What we know

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 4, 2026 11:46pm EDT
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
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Police investigate a shooting in the 500 block of Antone Street SW in Atlanta on May 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting Monday on Antone Street NW.
    • One person was found at the scene, another drove themselves to the hospital
    • The shooter remains on the run, according to police.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers are on the scene investigating a double shooting Monday evening along Antone Street NW.

What we know:

Atlanta police confirmed that officers are investigating the shooting of a man and woman in the 600 block of Antone Street NW.

While officers were at the scene, a person arrived at a hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

As of late Monday evening, both were at Grady Memorial Hospital recovering.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two people shot have not been released.

The shooter is not in custody and police were working on a good description.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a statement by the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit, which provided confirmed details on the investigation and the person who arrived at the hospital.

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