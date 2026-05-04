Double shooting on Antone Street: What we know

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Police investigate a shooting in the 500 block of Antone Street SW in Atlanta on May 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting Monday on Antone Street NW. One person was found at the scene, another drove themselves to the hospital The shooter remains on the run, according to police.



Atlanta police officers are on the scene investigating a double shooting Monday evening along Antone Street NW.

What we know:

Atlanta police confirmed that officers are investigating the shooting of a man and woman in the 600 block of Antone Street NW.

While officers were at the scene, a person arrived at a hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

As of late Monday evening, both were at Grady Memorial Hospital recovering.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two people shot have not been released.

The shooter is not in custody and police were working on a good description.