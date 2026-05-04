Jackson teen loses therapy pig in neighborhood shooting

The Brief A 12-year-old boy is mourning the loss of his 400-pound therapy pig, Bootsy, who was shot and killed after escaping her pen last week. Garrett Cox’s family says the pig helped the teen, who has ADHD that displays as autism, gain confidence and find his place through the school's FFA program. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as the family seeks accountability for the person who killed the animal.



A 12-year-old boy is struggling to cope after his best friend, a 400-pound pig named Bootsy, was shot and killed last week.

What we know:

Garrett Cox’s family brought Bootsy home about a year ago to help the teen, who has ADHD that displays as level 1 autism, according to his mother.

Garrett’s mother, Kerrie Cox, said the boy was struggling at school and found hope through joining the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and training the pig for competitions.

The pair became inseparable as Garrett spent his days feeding, bathing, and running with the animal on the family property.

"As Bootsy grew, love grew," Kerrie Cox said, noting that the shy boy's confidence went "through the roof" because of the relationship.

The bond was severed last week when Bootsy got out of her pen.

Garrett's father, Matt Cox, went to put the pig away for the night and noticed she was missing.

Matt Cox said he heard a gunshot nearby shortly after starting his search. He found that Bootsy had been killed.

"Of course, he started crying... it's been very up and down since," Matt Cox said of his son’s reaction.

What's next:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident is part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Garrett, who once struggled to find his place, now tells his family he wants to be a pig farmer when he grows up.

What we don't know:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the person who shot the pig or confirmed if any charges have been filed. It is also unclear exactly how Bootsy escaped her pen before the incident occurred.