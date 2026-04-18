Tianah Robinson laid to rest after 404 Day murder

The Brief Family and friends wearing green gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church Saturday to honor 16-year-old Tianah Robinson. Robinson was killed in a shooting at Piedmont Park earlier this month following 404 Day celebrations. Atlanta rapper 21 Savage paid for the teenager's funeral expenses as the community calls for an end to gun violence.



Family, friends, and city leaders gathered Saturday morning at one of Atlanta’s most historic churches to pay their final respects to a teenager killed in a shooting at Piedmont Park.

What we know:

Loved ones wore shades of green at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Northeast Atlanta for the celebration of life for 16-year-old Tianah Robinson. During the service, a tiara rested on top of her closed casket.

Her brother, Isaiah Robinson, described her as a loving and funny person who "will always make you smile." Her sister, Samiyah Dent, shared memories of their shared bedroom and expressed the pain of losing her sister to "people's dumb decisions."

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Tianah Robinson Funeral (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage covered the full cost of Robinson's funeral expenses.

What they're saying:

"I keep thinking about our room. The place where our two beds next to each other. That room holds so many memories. Like hearing you late night on the phone, telling you to be quiet more than times I can count on my hands," Dent said. "I could never truly say goodbye to you. It's just see you later, and I know one day I'll see you again. And until then, I'll hold you in my heart every single day."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens greeted the family and spoke during the service, stating he was "not at peace" following the tragedy. "Her life matters," Dickens told the mourners.

"And so, in Tianah's name, we will build that community that she deserves." Her sister, Samiyah Dent, added that knowing Robinson died the way she did "will forever haunt me."

The backstory:

Robinson was killed during a shooting at Piedmont Park that occurred after 404 Day celebrations. Police have not released the names of any specific suspects or a motive behind the gunfire at the park.

If you have any information regarding the shooting at Piedmont Park, you are asked to reach out to the Atlanta Police Department.