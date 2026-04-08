Police release photos of Piedmont Park shooting persons of interest

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The Brief Atlanta police released photos of multiple persons of interest following a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park Saturday night. Investigators say 16-year-old Tianah Robinson was killed and a 15-year-old girl was wounded when at least four people opened fire. Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.



Atlanta police have released photos of multiple individuals who are persons of interest in a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park on Saturday.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or call the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those involved in the shooting.

Source: Atlanta Police Department

What we know:

Atlanta police officers rushed to Piedmont Park just after 9 p.m. Saturday following reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Tianah Robinson, who had been shot and killed.

Another teenager, 15-year-old Italia Wilson, was shot in the shoulder. Wilson was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and is now home recovering with her family.

Investigators believe at least four people fired weapons from different spots inside the park.

While a permitted 404 Day event had taken place earlier, police said the shooting was not connected to that event, which ended at 7:45 p.m.

Instead, investigators believe the violence broke out during an unpermitted gathering near the far west end of the park.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the three people of interest shown in the released photos.

It remains unclear what specific roles these individuals may have played in the shooting or what the motive for the gunfire was.

Police have not announced any arrests.

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