Gwinnett Police warn of theft charges for taking stray pets

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police are warning the public that taking a stray animal without trying to find the owner is a crime under Georgia law. The warning follows an investigation into a French bulldog that was taken from a busy shopping center parking lot on March 23. Detectives tracked the dog to a home where two women refused to help before a relative eventually returned the pet to its owners.



Gwinnett County police are reminding residents that picking up a stray animal and keeping it can lead to theft charges following the recent disappearance of a local French bulldog.

French bulldog taken from shopping center

What we know:

The investigation began on March 23 after a French bulldog jumped out of its owner's car at a busy shopping center while the owner was inside a store. Security video captured a group of people picking up the dog, placing it in their vehicle, and driving away. Detectives later found a social media post stating the group had "stolen" the dog.

When investigators contacted a 24-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman at a local home, the two provided conflicting stories about the pet's location. Police said both women eventually refused to provide information and hung up the phone on detectives. A third family member later contacted police and turned the dog over to deputies so it could be reunited with its family.

Understanding Georgia lost property laws

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed if the two women who refused to cooperate will face specific criminal charges. It is also unclear if the individuals seen on the security video are the same people detectives spoke with over the phone.

What they're saying:

While a dog may appear to be running loose, Georgia law requires anyone who finds lost property to make a reasonable effort to find the owner. Under state law, a person commits theft of lost or mislaid property if they take control of property they know is lost and use it for themselves without trying to restore it to the rightful owner.