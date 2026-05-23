Shooting at Lenox Road apartment complex; police investigating

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The Brief A shooting was reported at 2572 Lenox Road. The address is listed as an apartment complex. Police say a male was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in north-east Atlanta that injured one person.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at the Lenox Place Apartments, located on Lenox Road NE.

According to police, an unidentified male was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Further details on the shooting are limited.

It is unclear if the shooting happened inside one of the apartments or in the parking lot.

Police have not given the age of the victim.

Authorities have not said if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.