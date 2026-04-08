Gainesville woman jailed after threats involving children

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The Brief A Gainesville woman is accused of sending a text threatening to kill her children. Deputies found her with four children in a vehicle; none were harmed. She was arrested and remains in jail on charges and an immigration hold.



A Gainesville woman is in custody after authorities say she sent a threatening text message involving her children over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Yaneth Vasquez Lopez is charged with terroristic threats and acts following the incident early Sunday morning.

Deputies were flagged down around 4 a.m. April 5 near Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway. A man told deputies his wife had gone to a party the night before with their two children and later sent a message saying she was going to kill them.

Authorities launched a search for Vasquez Lopez and her vehicle. E911 dispatchers were able to ping her cellphone, eventually locating the vehicle on East Main Street.

Deputies found Vasquez Lopez inside the vehicle along with four juveniles, including her two children and two relatives. Officials said none of the children were injured.

What's next:

After interviewing Vasquez Lopez, investigators arrested her in connection with the threatening message. She remains in the Hall County Jail on the charge and an immigration hold.